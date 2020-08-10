Aimed at improving its capital structure and regaining compliance with NYSE listing requirements, Xtant (XTNT +49.1% ) announces a restructuring and exchange agreement to exchange a $61.9M of outstanding loan and interest for 57.8M common shares at $1.07/share.

Increase in the number of authorized common shares from 75M to 300M.

Rights offering to allow stockholders to purchase up to an aggregate of $15M of common stock at $1.07 per share.

The restructuring will significantly reduce total indebtedness leaving less than $17M drawn under its credit facility post-transaction, lowering cost of debt to more serviceable levels.