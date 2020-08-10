Over the weekend, news broke that Twitter held early combination talks with TikTok, and TikTok's plans to sue the Trump administration over the executive order banning the app in the United States.

In last week's earnings report, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) revealed that TikTok was its largest single customer, accounting for about 12% of H1 revenue.

The news sent Fastly shares down 17.8% last week, droplets of cold water on the 295% YTD rally.

Fastley shares are now recouping some of those losses, up 6.2% to $84.25.

Previously: Fastly plunges despite raised full-year view; reveals TikTok reliance (Aug. 06 2020)