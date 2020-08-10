Pheonix New Media scales as agreement for sale of Yidian revised

Pheonix New Media (FENG +4.0% ) replaces the prior share purchase agreement, whereby a company total holding of 140.25M Particle ((or Yidian)) shares will be sold to the proposed buyers (Run Liang Tai and its designated entities) for a total of $150M.

The buyer paid a total of $99.3M, the balance payment after adjusting $50M deposit and accrued interest.

Under the new agreement, the proposed buyer agreed to transfer 4.58M Particle shares to the company in exchange of interest-free loan of ~9.7M.

Under the previous agreement, the company had completed delivery of the first batch of Particle shares to the proposed buyers for $200M and $50M deposit.