Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) fiscal Q3 adjusted net investment income of 28 cents per share exceeds the average analyst estimate of 27 cents and declined from 33 cents in fiscal Q2.

The current quarter figure excludes the 5-cent-per-share purchase premium amortization from the company's Golub Capital Investment acquisition, which occurred on Sept. 16, 2019.

Net asset value per share of $14.05 as of June 30, 2020 fell from $14.62 as of March 31, 2020.

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $73.2M trails the consensus estimate of $75.9M and declined from $75.1M in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q3 total expenses of $38.1M fell from $43.2M in the prior quarter.

Q3 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $142.1M compares with a decrease of $229.0M in Q2.

As of June 30, 2020, GBDC had investments in 254 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $4.25B vs. investments in 257 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $4.21B at March 31, 2020.

Conference call at 3:00 PM ET.

