Cummins (CMI +1.3% ) has been selected as Navistar's (NAV +0.5% ) preferred supplier of medium-duty and heavy-duty big bore engines for International Trucks and IC Buses in U.S. and Canada over the next two emission cycles.

"The extension of our partnership allows both companies to optimize future research and development investments in existing technologies as well as the flexibility to invest in advanced technologies," said Phil Christman, President, Operations, Navistar.

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines will continue to power the International MV and HV Series trucks, as well as Navistar's IC Bus CE and RE Series school busses.

"Cummins' balance sheet is strong and I expect further capital gains in Q4 and 2021," writes Leo Nelissen in a SA article, Cummins: Bullish After Better Than Expected Earnings.