Stocks off to early gains as Trump moves add pressure on Congress for deal

Stocks edge higher at the open after Pres. Trump signed several executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief, including providing $300 per week in additional payments to the unemployed; Dow +0.7% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

It is unclear whether the executive orders are enforceable, but "while this move by Trump may lead to legal challenges, politically it puts pressure on Congress to reach a deal," says Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Stone Investment Partners.

Also, data showed Chinese factory deflation slowing in July, offering hope for recovery and boosting risk sentiment.

European bourses trade higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.7% , while markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

In the U.S., Twitter +4.3% on news it held preliminary talks about a possible combination with TikTok's U.S. operations, putting it in direct competition with Microsoft.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( +0.7% ), industrials ( +0.6% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) leading the market higher, while the defensive-oriented health care ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing yields down a basis point on both the two-year and 10-year yields to a respective 0.12% and 0.55%.