Exterran (EXTN +3.3% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 56.1% Y/Y to $171.63M, with Contract operations $77.94M (-13.1% Y/Y); Aftermarket services $24.99M (-17%Y/Y); and Product sales $68.69M (-74.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 851 bps to 33.8%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 54.5% Y/Y to $24.19M, and margin expanded by 50 bps to 14.1%.

SG&A expenses were $34.41M (-24.6% Y/Y), reduction was driven primarily by aggressive cost reductions and improved efficiencies.

Total Product sales backlog was at $576.17M, as of June 30, 2020, compared to $361.67M a year ago. Product sales bookings were $(3.3)M, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of (5)%.

Company expects to exit U.S. compression fabrication business in Q4 and are in the process of liquidating inventory, assets and the facility.

“It will look to bank on unconventional shale production in the international geographies, particularly in the Middle East. In Latin America, however, its outlook has faded due to low energy prices. Also, the low natural gas prices will adversely affect the AMS segment performance,” mentioned SA Contributor Badsha Chowdhury, with Neutral rating.

