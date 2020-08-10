Target (TGT +0.1% ) is mentioned positively in The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column this morning.

"The Minneapolis-based retailer has been meeting consumer needs for everything from pantry foods to baby clothes through surging e-commerce sales. This will help it cement relationships with customers for years to come and to grab share from rivals who were less adept," writes Aaron Black.

Black gives Target credit for its quick pandemic pivot. "The company’s lean model of shipping goods directly from its retail outlets paid off as store employees were able to quickly pivot to fulfilling orders. Some 80% of digital sales were fulfilled from stores during the quarter," he observes.

Target ranks 52nd out of 440 consumer discretionary stock on a Quant Rating comparison.