TEGNA (TGNA +1.8% ) beat Q2 revenue estimates due to continued growth in subscription and political revenue, partially offset by advertising declines as a result of COVID-19.

Subscription revenue was up 37% Y/Y to $323M, due to rate increases and acquisitions, reflecting the 50% of subscribers repriced in Q4 2019.

Due to COVID-19, advertising and marketing services revenue declined 21% Y/Y, but increased steadily throughout the quarter.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 990 bps to 21.5%.

Despite a highly challenging environment, Co. achieved adj. net income of $27M.

FCF was $96M (+86% Y/Y) and ended the quarter with total debt of $4.1B with net leverage of 4.76x.

Co. ended Q2 with $173M in cash and expects to remain cash flow positive for each quarter for the remainder of the year.

Also, paid down $25M on a term loan maturing in June and now has near-term remaining maturities of $75M in 2020 and $350M in the second half of 2021.

2020 Guidance: Political advertising revenue to be ~$370M and subscription revenue to be up mid-twenties %.

