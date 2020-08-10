Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) has entered a new share purchase agreement with Run Liang Tai regarding the sale of its investment in Particle Inc.

FENG is up 4.7% .

It had completed delivery of the first batch of Particle shares and received $200M for them as well as a deposit of $50M more, and the proposed buyers were required the remaining purchase price for the second batch by today.

Instead, with the new agreement, Phoenix agreed to sell 140.25M shares of Particle (its entire holding) to the buyers for $150M.

Run Liang Tai and affiliates have paid about $99.3M (remaining payment) under the new SPA for the shares.

The buyers will also transfer 4.58M shares back to Phoenix to repay a $9.7M loan tied to the payment for the first batch.