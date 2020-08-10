Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (BHVN -7.6% ) Q2 results:

Nurtec ODT sales: $9.7M (launched on March 12 for acute treatment of migraine).

Q2 prescriptions: 46,314.

Quick assets at quarter-end: $263.9M.

Key objectives/upcoming milestones:

Drive Nurtec ODT sales.

File supplemental marketing application in U.S. for Nurtec ODT for migraine prevention before year-end.

Launch two Phase 3 studies evaluating troriluzole in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) (despite unsuccessful Phase 2 data).

Complete the last patient visit in Q4 from its Phase 2/3 study of troriluzole in OCD (the disappointing results were generated in the Phase 2 portion). Report topline results in Q1 2021.

Complete enrollment in Q4 in a Phase 3 study of troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia.

Continue enrollment in Phase 2 study of rimegepant in patients with treatment-resistant trigeminal neuralgia.

Report topline data on verdiperstat in multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Q4 2021.

Q3 revenue consensus is $15.3M.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue