Sempra Energy (SRE +0.2% ) says the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana has begun full commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.

Commercial operations of Train 3 mark the beginning of full run-rate earnings under the facility's tolling agreements.

Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively.

Sempra, which indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG, expects the facility to generate nearly $12B of after-debt service cash flows for the company during the 20-year contract period.