Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) shares are up 16.3% after this morning's fiscal Q3 results beat top and bottom line estimates and provided a set of upside revenue forecasts.

Software and Services accounted for 89% of overall sales, a new record. Recurring revenue was up 64% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $187M or nearly 26% of total revenue.

Avaya OneCloud subscription total contract value came in at $130M.

The company signed 104 deals with TCV over $1M and 7 deals over $10M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $742M at the end of the quarter.

For fiscal Q4, Avaya sees $720-740M (consensus: $694.32M), 20-22% operating margin, and $170-190 adjusted EBITDA.

For the year, the company expects $2.84-2.86B in revenue (consensus: $2.78B), 21% operating margin, and $680-700 adjusted EBITDA.

