Bluerock Residential Growth Q2 decline reflects reduced investment pace

  • Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG -3.3%) Q2 core FFO per share misses the consensus estimate and declined Y/Y due to its decision to reduce its investment pace in the near term to increase its cash position.
  • Q2 core FFO per share 15 cents trails the consensus estimate of 17 cents and declined from 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Collected 97% of rents, including payment plans of 1% for the quarter, including the properties underlying its preferred and mezzanine loan investments.
  • Q2 same-store revenue fell 0.4% and same-store net operating income declined 1.1% Y/Y.
  • Portfolio occupancy of 95.3% at June 30, 2020, up 130 basis points from a year ago;
  • Q2 total revenue of $53.0M vs. $55.4M in Q2 2019 and $52.4M a year ago.
  • Since the end of Q2, BRG has collected 97% of July rents from its multifamily properties, including payment plans of 1%; occupancy stands at 95.4% as of July 31, 2020.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET; +1 (866) 843-0890.
  • Previously: Bluerock Residential FFO misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.