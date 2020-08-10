Bluerock Residential Growth Q2 decline reflects reduced investment pace
Aug. 10, 2020
- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG -3.3%) Q2 core FFO per share misses the consensus estimate and declined Y/Y due to its decision to reduce its investment pace in the near term to increase its cash position.
- Q2 core FFO per share 15 cents trails the consensus estimate of 17 cents and declined from 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Collected 97% of rents, including payment plans of 1% for the quarter, including the properties underlying its preferred and mezzanine loan investments.
- Q2 same-store revenue fell 0.4% and same-store net operating income declined 1.1% Y/Y.
- Portfolio occupancy of 95.3% at June 30, 2020, up 130 basis points from a year ago;
- Q2 total revenue of $53.0M vs. $55.4M in Q2 2019 and $52.4M a year ago.
- Since the end of Q2, BRG has collected 97% of July rents from its multifamily properties, including payment plans of 1%; occupancy stands at 95.4% as of July 31, 2020.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET; +1 (866) 843-0890.
