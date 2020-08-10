Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is up 1.15% in early trading after it emerges from its Q2 earnings report relatively intact considering the +400% rally over the prior 90 days.

Alongside the Q2 numbers, Workhorse noted that it is now the only medium duty BEV OEM permitted and able to sell and deliver its vehicles in all 50 states, which it says should allow it to further distance itself as the first movers in the last-mile EV space.

Workhorse ended Q2 with $105M in cash availability. See Workhorse's balance sheet numbers over the last few years.

Previously: Workhorse Group misses on revenue (Aug. 10)