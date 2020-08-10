Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is up 14.9% now following its Q2 results, where its revenue drop came in much better than expected as business sales helped mitigate a heavy drop in commercial flying.

Net loss widened slightly on a GAAP basis to $86M from $84M; the year-ago loss included a $58M loss on extinguishment of debt.

And EBITDA swung to -$15.9M from $38M amid broadly lower profitability.

"While COVID-19 has significantly impaired global commercial aviation travel and our results for the second quarter, we are encouraged by the strong recovery in business aviation as well as the beginnings of a recovery in global commercial aviation which has continued into August," says CEO Oakleigh Thorne.

Revenue by type: Service, $74.3M (down 57.2%); Equipment, $22.4M (down 44%).

Revenue by segment: Business Aviation, $54.6M (down 23%); Commercial Aviation - North America, $30M (down 72%); Commercial Aviation - Rest of World, $12M (down 67%).

Cash and equivalents were $156.3M at quarter-end, vs. $214.2M as of last quarter. It hit break-even unlevered free cash flow for the quarter.

It's not providing 2020 guidance due to the impact of COVID-19 on air travel.

