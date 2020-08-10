Canada Goose (GOOS +1.3% ) catches an upgrade from BTIG just ahead of its FQ1 earnings report tomorrow.

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon says the firm is expecting a well-telegraphed tepid quarter as wholesale shipments were effectively nonexistent coupled with the fact that FQ1 is the seasonally smallest revenue quarter of the year anyway.

Looking beyond the earnings print, Lyon recommends GOOS as he sees two key thesis points emerging.

"First, we expect to hear of greater traction from its increasing presence in China. While international tourism is likely at a standstill for the rest of the year, domestic Chinese consumption has steadily rebounded, which should help mitigate Chinese tourism concerns for GOOS... Second, we believe GOOS is a prime candidate to be taken private again, either by a financial (Bain) or strategic (VF Corp) buyer."

Lyon notes Bain Capital still owns 30.8M shares of Canada Goose and could view it as a brand that is intact with years of global growth ahead of it.

BTIG has a Buy rating on GOOS and price target of C$41. The average Wall Street rating on GOOS is Bullish, but the Quant rating of 2.55 out of 5.00 only ranks GOOS at 342 out of 440 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.