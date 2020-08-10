S&P Global (SPGI -1.1% ) to issue two tranches of senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by its subsidiary, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand if and to the extent necessary will be used to pay the purchase price for, and accrued and unpaid interest on, any and all of the company's outstanding 4.400% senior notes 2026, its 6.550% senior notes due 2037 and its 4.500% senior notes due 2048 and any remaining net proceeds to redeem all or a portion of the remaining 2026 notes.

Price, volume and terms yet to be determined.