Due to Changyou recognizing additional accrual of withholding income tax of $88M in Q2, Sohu.com (SOHU -13.1% ) net loss stood at $80M or $0.24/diluted share; excluding the Changyou impact net income stood at $8M or $0.20/fully diluted ADS.

Changyou privatization was completed on April 17.

Q2 revenues of $421.06M (-8.9% Y/Y) missed consensus by $21.76M; brand advertising and search&search related advertising were down 14% and 13% respectively.

Online game revenues were up 4% Y/Y while 21% Q/Q due to dip in player engagement amid work resumption on ease of restrictions post pandemic.

Total average monthly active accounts for mobile games increased 15% Y/Y while for PC games it was down 5%.

Gross margin narrowed 500 bps Y/Y to 41%.

During the quarter, Media Portal's brand advantage and influence with Sohu Video's advanced broadcast technologies were integrated.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents and short-term investments, excluding short-term bank loans, stood at $1.35B vs. $1.51B as of December 31, 2019.

Sogou (SOGO -0.6% ) delivered in-line Q2 results with search maintaining a steady share of traffic and Mobile Keyboard further expanding its DAU base; Sogou received buyout offer from Tencent.

Q3 Outlook: Brand advertising revenues between $37-$42M indicating 9%-20% Y/Y decrease; online game revenues between $85-$95M indicating annual decrease of 12%-21%; GAAP net loss: $15-$25M; non-GAAP net loss: $10-$20M.

