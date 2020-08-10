PPL Corp. (PPL +3.4% ) pops to its highest in two months after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but says it is initiating a formal process to sell its U.K. utility business.

PPL says its use of proceeds from a sale would be focused on strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing long-term earnings growth, which could include supporting strategic growth opportunities in the U.S. and returning capital to shareholders.

"We believe there is an opportunity to unlock significant value for PPL shareowners through the sale of Western Power Distribution and the strategic repositioning of PPL's portfolio to be fully U.S.-based," CEO Vincent Sorgi says.

The company expects to announce a transaction in H1 2021; as a result, it has withdrawn its financial guidance for FY 2021.

Meanwhile, PPL reaffirms FY 2020 EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 but expects results to track toward the lower end of guidance due to COVID-19 and unfavorable weather impacts in H1.

PPL shares are climbed ~13% over the past month.