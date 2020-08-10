WillScot (WSC +8.2% ) trades high as the Company has increased its FY 2020 outlook on 10th August, post merger with Mobile Mini.

During Q2, Modular leasing revenue increased 2.3% Y/Y; driven by pricing and value-added products.

Consolidated modular space average monthly rental rate increased 9.5% Y/Y to $669 and US Modular average monthly rental rate increased 11.3% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 480 bps to 38.4%.

FCF of $39M increased by $37.4M Y/Y, representing WillScot's 5th consecutive quarter of positive free cash generation.

Upon closing the merger, the Company had ~$2.68B of gross debt and finance leases outstanding.

Together the Company has a single class of common stock totaling ~228M shares and 100% ownership in its operating subsidiaries.

Pre-merger: Estimated revenue was $1-1.1B; Adj. EBITDA of $350-400M & Net Capex of $100-150M.

Post-merger: Updated revenue expected to be $1.32-1.42B; Adj. EBITDA of $500-530M & Net Capex of $140-160M.

Post-merger (Pro Forma): Revenue expected to be $1.6-1.7B; Adj. EBITDA of $615-645M & Net Capex of $160-180M.

