Target Hospitality (TH -1.7% ) reports Q2 revenue of $53.6M vs. $81.4M in Q2 2019, beating consensus.

Segment-wise revenue: Permian Basin- $21.1M; Bakken Basin- $0.4M vs. $5.7M (drop attributed to closure of all communities in the Bakken in May 2020); Government- $16.7M; Others- $15.5M.

The company secured and extended additional minimum revenue contracts adding ~$60M in committed revenue from 2021-2025.

Project activity from TC Energy Corporation Keystone XL pipeline project contributes ~$15.4M in revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4M vs. $41.2M

Net loss of $14.2M vs. income of $10.6M last year.

EPS loss of $0.15.

Net cash from operating activities of $14.8M and Discretionary Cash Flow of $14.7M, remarking strong cash generation in a challenging environment.

Liquidity of $59.9M and net leverage of 3.4 times.

No near-term debts maturing.

