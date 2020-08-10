Bernstein raises FedEx (FDX +6.4% ) to an Outperform rating after having it set at Market Perform on its expectations for strong results.

"E-commerce parcel pricing is expected to remain strong as the pull forward of e-commerce penetration has strained delivery capacity. With UPS looking to get 'better, not bigger,' FDX emphasizing returns, and the USPS curtailing capacity the rate environment at present is outstanding. Pricing is the key to getting better returns out of residential delivery, and once the carriers begin to take price / improve margins we expect the market to move beyond the 'e-commerce driven negative margin mix shift' narrative that has plagued the sector."