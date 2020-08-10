Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +3.1% ) beats earnings estimates despite top-line decline of 12.6% and bottom-line down 51.5% in FQ1.

Adjusted gross margin rate slumped 230 bps to 18.4%.

EBITDA was $2.93M vs. $671K year ago.

“Notwithstanding the sharp drop in demand in April due to the global pandemic, the rebound of demand for our products for the balance of the quarter was better than expected -- reflecting sequential gains in monthly sales, with June exceeding the prior year,” said Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and CEO.

