Con Edison (ED +1% ) says it remains on target to meet its goal of restoring service to the "vast majority" of its power-stricken New York customers by tonight.

The company reports ~19K customers remain without service due to Tropical Storm Isaias, mostly in Westchester County.

Meanwhile, the stock is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with a $78 price target at Credit Suisse following better than forecast Q2 earnings, "largely from improved weather and lower opex for the renewable portfolio."

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein cites valuation, noting "months of underperformance" in ConEd shares, which have dropped 17% YTD, compared with a 5% decline in the S&P 500 Utilities Index.