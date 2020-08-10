Brazil's Anvisa regulatory agency has signed off on a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Humanigen's (OTCQB:HGEN +2.4% ) lead drug lenzilumab in hospitalized severely ill and critically ill COVID-19 patients at high risk of disease progression.

The study will be conducted by CRO Clinical Trial & Consulting. The protocol will be the same as the ongoing trial in the U.S.

Lenzilumab is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes (binds to) a pro-inflammatory protein called granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) that is over-expressed in COVID-19 patients. The company is developing it for the potential treatment of CAR-T toxicity, graft versus host disease, certain blood cancers and eosinophilic asthma.