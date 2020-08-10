CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares continue to gain from Friday's announced partnership with Sunshine Energy, one of the largest energy developers in Costa Rica.

Sunshine has exclusive rights to market and sell CleanSpark's product and services throughout Costa Rica.

Sunshine will also license CLSK's mVSO energy modeling software and pledges to obtain all energy controls and energy storage systems through the company.

CleanSpark will provide sales and consulting services and favorable pricing for tech support on the relevant products.