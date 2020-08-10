The South Korean government is considering cutting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) right out of its incentive programs by boosting the price threshold for electric cars to qualify for the incentives, reports Electrek.

"Tesla had so much demand that it reportedly accounted for almost half of the near $200 million in incentives the country issued during the first half of the year," notes Fred Lambert.

Lambert reminds that the Hyundai-Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) powerhouse has a lot of power in South Korea and no entries in the luxury EV market yet.