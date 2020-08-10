LiqTech International (LIQT -6.1% ) reported Q2 revenue decline if 50.5% Y/Y to $4.6M, impacted by slowdown in orders and is expected to also impact revenue in the second half of the year.

Q2 Gross margin fell by 1,167 bps to 10.7%, reflecting steep drop in revenue combined with a higher fixed cost base.

Loss from operations was $1.94M, compared to income of $360.71k a year ago.

Company has a cash balance of $16.2M vs. $6.3M last quarter end, reflecting proceeds of the $7.3M private placement and a decrease in accounts receivable.

Company entered into a joint venture agreement to supply and operate water treatment systems for oil and gas producers in the Middle East.

“It has at least two other new market opportunities, in the oil & gas market and power plants, both of which are considerably larger than the marine scrubbing market. Orders are expected this year,” mentions SA Contributor Shareholders Unite, with Very Bullish rating.

