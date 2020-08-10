Commercial Vehicle (NASDAQ:CVGI) is up 16.50% after posting top and bottom line beat for Q2 earnings, combined with higher expectation for next quarter's revenue.

Revenue beats consensus by $2.3M to $126.9M (-47.8% Y/Y). For Q3, the company expects 25% to 35% increase on this revenue.

The decline in year over year revenue is pointed out to the lower heavy-duty truck production in North America in addition to the pandemic-led lower demand that caused 47.7% decline in electrical systems segment's revenue to $74.2M and 48.8% decline in global seating segment's sales to $53.9M.

Heavy restructuring costs and other charges contributed to operating loss of $10.5M vs. income of $15.9M a year ago. Net loss is $0.40/share, which is above $0.19 of market estimates.

"We are also seeing strong signs of recovery in our core end markets," says CEO Harold Bevis while discussing the new business wins for warehouse automation and material handling equipment, and seating systems for last mile delivery electric vehicles.

The company notes its business in warehouse automation and military markets "continues to grow with solid long-term outlook."

"We are on track to permanently reduce our annualized costs by over $15M," says Bevis.

Looking forward, North American heavy-duty and medium-duty truck build is expected to increase ~50% and 30% Q/Q in 3Q20 as the North American Truck OEMs rebound from the impacts of COVID-19, according to ACT Research.

