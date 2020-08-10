Exelon (EXC -1.9% ) dips into the red following news that a gas explosion ripped through three homes in northwest Baltimore, killing one woman and seriously injuring at least two others; at least five people are said to be trapped in rubble.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but the explosion reportedly occurred at a gas line owned by Exelon unit Baltimore Gas and Electric.

"Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment," the company says.

Union officials say firefighters have rescued some people who are in critical condition; Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue other patients.