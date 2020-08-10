Thinly traded micro cap AnaptysBio (ANAB -5.2% ) is down, albeit on modest turnover of 42K shares, in reaction to preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical, ECLIPSE, evaluating lead candidate etokimab in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

At the week 8 time point, treatment with etokimab failed to show a significant treatment effect versus placebo as measured by bilateral nasal polyps score and sino-nasal outcome test, the primary endpoints.

The company will determine next steps for the program after reviewing 16-week data by year-end.

It is also developing the IL-33 inhibitor for the treatment of eosinophilic asthma.