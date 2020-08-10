Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is up 8.3% after Q2 earnings, where a miss on revenues was overshadowed by news it had a deal to monetize its tower portfolio.

The tower deal for $213M will shore up liquidity with "significant" incremental debt paydown. It expects closing for 85% or more of proceeds in Q4, but during Q2 it grew its cash balance by $91M, to $197M.

That follows its Bethesda, Md., land sale netting $66M in cash. It's reduced net debt by about 10% since March, and has no funded debt maturity before 2026.

Meanwhile, despite a year-over-year tumble of 47.8% in revenues (to $146M) the company logged monthly sequential improvement in revenue and EBITDA (and hit positive EBITDA in June).

With the revenue slip, it swung to a net loss of $36.3M from a year-ago profit of $42.9M, and EBITDA fell to -$6.4M from $61.8M.

