Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF -0.5% ) has announced that its US subsidiary will acquire Osgood Mining from Waterton Global Resource Management, for $50M in cash and stock plus contingent value rights and warrants.

Upon completion of the transaction, Getchell will be 100% held by Premier Gold USA and become one of its core Nevada assets. As previously announced, the Company may spin–out its US ops to Premier's shareholders.

Deal consideration includes $23M in cash, ~13.8 shares, 3-year warrants to purchase ~12.8M shares with an exercise price C$3.67 per warrant, and contingent value rights pursuant to which Waterton will be entitled to receive an additional $5M upon the announcement of a positive production decision related to the Getchell Project and another $5M upon production of the first ounce of gold.

The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020.