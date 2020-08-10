Kandi Technologies Q2 sees rise in off-road vehicle sales

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Kandi Technologies (KNDI -4.0% ) Q2 reports a 19.5% drop in revenue.

Revenue was $19.4M (vs. $24.1M last year) as the demand for EV ((Electric Vehicles)) parts from customers was significantly affected.

EV parts sales dropped 34.1% to $12.5M, sales of off-road vehicles increased by 27.3% to $6.6M.

Gross margin of 18.2%, compared to 17.4% prior.

Operating margin of 59.8% vs -12.2% last year.

Net income was $4.1M or EPS of $0.08 vs. net loss of $7.3M or EPS loss of $0.14 in Q2 2019.

