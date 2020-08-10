Interactive Brokers (IBKR -0.4% ) will be paying an $11.5M penalty to settle charges on failure of filing Suspicious Activity Reports ((SARs)) for U.S. microcap securities trades that it executed on behalf of its customers.

Separately, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced settlements related to anti-money laundering failures in which IBKR agreed to pay penalties of $15M and $11.5M, respectively.

As per the SEC's order, Interactive Brokers failed to file more than 150 SARs to flag potential manipulation of microcap securities in its customers' account.

