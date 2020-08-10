Market sectors that were among the worst-hit by the pandemic get a lift today as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. improves and Goldman is more optimistic that a vaccine for the coronavirus will get approval this year.

In addition, the White House seems ready to restart negotiations in an effort to reach a deal with Democrats on further pandemic aid.

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees reason to be optimistic about economic recovery. He expects earnings to exceed investor forecasts over the next year as "sharply increasing operating leverage is starting to play out." Wilson adds that, unlike most other recessions, "personal disposable income growth in the 2Q has never been higher."

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) rises 4.4%, with American Airlines gaining 8.7%, United Airlines up 7.0%, and Delta Air Lines climbing 6.4%.

Gaming comes on strong with MGM Resorts climbing 13% and Las Vegas Sands gaining 7.5%.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) rises 2.9%; Bank of America is up 2.1% and JPMorgan rises 1.7%.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) increases 1.9%; Caterpillar rises 3.7%.

Energy stocks, too, are joining in the ascent, with Occidental Petroleum up 4.2% and Diamondback Energy rising 3.4%. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) +1.7%.

The U.S. reported its lowest number of coroanavirus cases in almost a week, as new cases in some parts of the country declined. As of Aug. 10, there were 46.94K new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the cumulative total to 5.045M infections since the pandemic began.

