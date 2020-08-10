BHP (BHP +1.4% ) says its Chilean copper mines Escondida and Spence will jointly pay $840M for an early end to a contract signed in 2008 with a coal-fired thermoelectric plant in the country.

In a letter to the local securities regulator on Friday night, AES Corp. (AES +0.4% ) unit AES Gener said the end of the agreement signed with its Angamos plant was modified to August 2021.

The coal-burning contracts had been scheduled to end in 2026 at Spence and 2029 at Escondida.

Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, must disburse $730M in nine installments from August 2021 and Spence $109.6M at the end of August this year.