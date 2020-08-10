Health Catalyst Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2020 5:35 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)HCATBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.19M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HCAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.