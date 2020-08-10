Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +3.0% ) reports that it remains on track to file its U.S. marketing application in Q4 for lead candidate AXS-05 (dextromethorphan and bupropion) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Key updates on the program:

Enrollment completed in the open-label Phase 3 COMET study. Also conducting Phase 2 sub-studies of COMET in three clinically relevant MDD populations: treatment-resistant depression (TRD), antidepressant unresponsive and suicidal ideation.

Initiated a Phase 2 trial, MERIT, in TRD patients. Topline data should be available in H1 2021.

A Phase 3 study, STRIDE-1 failed to achieve the primary endpoint but another Phase 3, GEMINI, and a Phase 2, ASCEND, were successful.

AXS-05 is an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.