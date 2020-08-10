NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+91.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $501.94M (-66.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NIO has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The company delivered 10,331 vehicles in Q2, exceeding quarterly guidance.