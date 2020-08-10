Olin (OLN +2.2% ) rebounds from recent losses despite receiving a downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $12 price target, cut from $16, at Bank of America, which points to the company's sharp Q2 loss due to "weakness in the chlorine chain, lower volumes and plant outages."

Q2 marks Olin's third consecutive quarter of missed EBITDA "as profits continue to trend south," BofA's Steve Byrne says, adding the company's Q3 forecast is "not without risk, [as] a cycle inflection has been delayed and debt is elevated, which is deepening the cyclical trough."

OLN's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.