Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-128.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.12B (-34.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin rate of 17.2%.

Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.