Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.28M (-78.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin rate of 51.1%.

Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.