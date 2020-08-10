TCF Financial (TCF +2.7% ) completes integration with Chemical Financial through merged group established under TCF Bank brand name; about 200 banking centers in Michigan and Ohio that earlier operated as Chemical Bank are rebranded to TCF Bank.

The merger transaction was originally announced on Aug 1, 2019, forming Michigan’s largest national bank holding company.

"We have spent the past year integrating our technology systems to provide a best-in-class digital experience for our customers both on our website and through our mobile app," notes TCF Bank President and COO Tom Shafer.

TCF's stock one-year performance:

