Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.31 (-421.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.02M (-46.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.