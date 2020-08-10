TikTok's (BDNCE) unlikely to come to a deal with Microsoft (MSFT -2.4%), the South China Morning Post reports, indicating a potentially new hard line from China on a deal after earlier reports of TikTok suing the Trump administration.
That's a new report that's caused Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares to leg up, +1.2% now.
A deal with Microsoft isn't out of the question, the SCMP says, but odds of the deal are "not higher than 20%," according to the report, while chances of a potential deal with Twitter (TWTR +2.1%) are even lower than that.