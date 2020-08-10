Teck Resources (TECK +2.1% ) will reinitiate work on its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 copper project in Chile, Reuters reports, after shutting it down in mid-March over coronavirus-related health concerns.

Teck's VP for Sustainability reportedly told a Chilean mining forum that the company was working closely with local authorities and hoped to reach full staffing levels at the project within three months.

The company has said previously it expects the Quebrada Phase 2 project to begin production in 2021 and ramp up to 316K metric tons at full capacity.