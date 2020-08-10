LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC +7.3% ) has announced trial design for the planned Phase 1/2 (SUNRISE) trial for LB-001 in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) .

The trial is expected to enroll eight pediatric patients with ages ranging from 6 months to 12 years, designed to assess the safety and tolerability of a single intravenous infusion of LB-001 in pediatric patients

Additional endpoints include changes in disease-related biomarkers, including serum methylmalonic acid, clinical outcomes such as growth and healthcare utilization, and the pharmacodynamic marker albumin-2A.

The Company expects to enroll the first patient in early 2021.

Methylmalonic acidemia is a rare inherited pediatric disorder characterized by an "inborn error of metabolism" in which the body is unable to break down certain proteins and fats.