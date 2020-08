For Q2, DouYu International (DOYU -4.1% ) reported revenue of RMB2.51B or $354.4M (33.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $11.04M; live streaming revenues rose 35.8% while advertising and other revenues increased 14.5%.

Average MAUs stood at 165.3M vs. 162.8M in year ago period; average mobile MAUs rose 15.4% to 58.4M.

Q2 average paying user count increased by 13.4% to 7.6M.

Gross profit increased 73.7% to RMB522.9M.

Net income of RMB319.3M vs. RMB23.2M; net margin of 12.7% vs. 1.2%.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues: RMB2.6B-RMB2.68B indicating 42.1%-44.2% Y/Y growth.

